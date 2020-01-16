MILFORD Haven’s museum is calling for help after vandals struck around midnight, January 15.

Milford Haven Museum, based at The Old Custom House, The Docks, posted on Facebook: “Last night at around midnight three ‘youths’ thought it would be funny to throw a traffic cone at one of the windows at the museum, breaking two panes of glass.

“If anyone saw anything please let PC Baxter 856 know.

“Apart from the damage, this sort of behaviour really needs to be stopped. A lot of people give their time to keeping the museum running in good order for everyone in the town.

“Any damage costs to be repaired, to say nothing of possible damage to items that have been donated and carefully looked after so that we all have the opportunity to save our history for future generations.”

Police in Milford Haven may be contacted on the non-emergency 101 number.