Fancy some free fish and chips tomorrow? Then head down to Hooked@31 in Fishguard.

The chippy will be dishing out free fish suppers to their first 20 customers to mark the countdown to the National Fish & Chip Awards and to thank locals for their continued support.

Hooked@31 has been named one of the best two in Wales and is on a shortlist of ten chippys nationwide battling it out to be named Fish and Chip Shop of the Year 2020.

“With just under one week to go, we’re eagerly awaiting to find out who will be crowned the best fish and chip shop in the UK for 2020,” said Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish.

“We love celebrating great fish and chips, and tomorrow we want to celebrate the consumers who support the industry by buying their fish supper every week. Be sure to check if your local shop has made the cut.

“Being shortlisted as a finalist for the flagship award is a phenomenal achievement and we hope people will head along on Friday to cheer on their local shop and enjoy some free fish and chips. Everyone in the final truly deserves their spot and we wish them all the best of luck next week.”

Hooked @ 31 is open from 11:30am tomorrow, Friday, January 17.