POLICE in Milford Haven are investigating an early hours burglary at Milford Haven’s Cut-Away Hair Salon in the early hours of this morning, January 16.

Around £200 in cash has been stolen from the Priory Street salon at approximately 3am, some of which was donations intended for a local charity.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone with information which could help the investigation, and in particular, anyone in the Priory Street area who has CCTV.

Temporary sergeant for Milford Haven, Haydon Mathias, said: “Burglaries to small, local businesses like this cause distress and disrupt both the owner and the wider community. Rest assured we are doing all we can to identify the suspect and bring swift justice for the victim.”

Business owners are being advised to take appropriate steps to secure their properties.

“Don’t leave large sums of money in the premises overnight, and install CCTV– affordable cameras are readily available online.

“Specialist officers are able to provide crime prevention advice to any business with concerns about the security of their property, whether you have been a victim of crime or not,” Sgt Mathias said.

Report information or request advice either online: bit.ly/dppReportOnline, by email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.