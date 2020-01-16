An RNLI volunteer who has been saving lives in Pembrokeshire for 30 years, has become one of the longest-serving female crew members.

With over 150 callouts, Vivienne Grey is directly credited with saving the lives of eight people since joining the Little and Broad Haven lifeboat crew in 1990.

Ms Grey was one of three women to join that year and while her crew were accepting, she said it was not the same for women everywhere.

"Three of us joined at the same time and we were the first [women to join]," she said. "The RNLI had to agree to having women in the crew - they had to give it the go-ahead.

"It was quite a thing at the time - to have female crew members."

"The crew [at Little and Broad Haven] were very accepting, they didn't hold it against us, if you like, but it wouldn't have been the same around the country.

"There's been a big change since and a big change in crew training."

Ms Grey said she would encourage more women to get involved in the RNLI and helping save lives at sea.

"Absolutely get involved, it's a wonderful organisation to get involved with. You are part of a team - if you love being part of a team and the community then it is one to be a part of.

"Not just the lifeboats but the coastguard as well. I would encourage women to join them as well."

Ms Grey still serves as an active crew member aboard the station’s RNLI inshore lifeboat, saying "I have no intention of finishing".

In the summer of 2015, Ms Grey's skills were needed to rescue two young children spotted clinging to an open kayak in St Brides Bay.

Her knowledge of the coastline and seamanship ensured that they were found moments before drowning, recovered and returned safely to shore.

Ms Grey said: “From a young age growing up and living in the community where the lifeboat is such an integral part, I always wanted to join the crew.

“Knowing when the pager goes off you could potentially save a life is what keeps me wanting to be a part of the volunteer crew I have been fortunate to be a part of for the past 30 years.”

Asked what her proudest moments have been, MS Grey said receiving her MBE award in 2017, and when her youngest son Byron completed his first-year probation on the crew at Little and Broad Haven.

Since 2008, Vivienne has also held the voluntary role of Lifeboat Training Co-ordinator at the lifeboat station. She coaches and mentors her fellow crew members, ensuring that the high standards of training are maintained.

In 1999, she was awarded a chief operations letter for gallantry followed by her Silver award for 20 years’ service which was presented to her by HRH Duke of Kent.

A highlight during her time with the RNLI was the rescue of a small boy from the foot of cliffs in 2004. In very rough seas, the lifeboat was placed close to the cliff base and she, with the aid of her crew, managed to get the boy on board.