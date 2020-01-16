"Lock your car" drivers are warned, following a two-day spate of thefts in Haverfordwest.

Eight thefts were reported between January 13 and 14, from unlocked cars parked across the town.

Officers are advising people to double-check they have locked their cars, and to remove valuables from vehicles overnight.

Among the stolen items was over £1,000 in cash, a laptop, a number of bank cards, a Stihl chainsaw, worth £700, and beauty products worth around £650. Many items have since been recovered.

Two men, aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, and a third man, aged 19, on suspicion of handling stolen goods, in connection to the thefts. All three have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online: http://bit.ly/dppReportOnline, by email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101. If you are Deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DPP/0030/14/01/2020/01/C