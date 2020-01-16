A homeless man caught with an imitation handgun and three knives in Haverfordwest town centre has been sent to prison for six months.

Valdemar Moreira, of no fixed abode, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link from Swansea prison on Monday, January 13.

Moreira, 47, had previously pleaded not guilty to possession of an imitation firearm and three charges of possession of a blade in a public place, but changed his plead to guilty before standing trial.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police spoke to Moreira in Picton Place, Haverfordwest, at 2.30pm on November 21, because he matched the description of someone they were looking for in the town centre.

Officers searched Moreira and found three lock knives and an imitation handgun in his bag.

He stated he had them with him because he was homeless, and did not want to leave them in case they became lost.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He accepts he should have made other arrangements and you can’t walk around public areas with three knives and an imitation handgun.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said this was Moreira’s third offensive weapon offence, but he had never been convicted of any assault involving a knife.

“He had split up from his partner and was living in a hostel. He left some possessions in his former home, he accepts in hindsight he should have left his gun, which was a gift to him.”

Mr Webb added that a breakdown in communications led to Moreira being asked to leave the hostel, and he had found a flat in Milford Haven which was not available until the following week.

“The knives were not in dangerous circumstances. They were found under clothing, socks and pants and the like. They were not being brandished around.

“In Mr Moreira’s view it was reasonable to have them with him, but that fell short of the law. He made a guilty plea as soon as he had full legal advice.”

Magistrates sentenced Moreira to six months in prison and ordered him to pay a £122 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the knives and gun.