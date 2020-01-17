CANNABIS worth £1,700 was taken off the streets yesterday evening, January 16, after a car was stopped on the main A40 road into Pembrokeshire.

The vehicle was stopped near Llanddewi Velfrey after the driver had overtaken an unmarked police car.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing unit stated: “Vehicle stopped on the A40 yesterday evening, due to the fact it had overtaken the unmarked car.

“Driver provided a positive drugswab, blood samples subsequently taken at custody. 170 grams of cannabis located within vehicle; passenger charged with possession following interview.”