Plans for a burger-van business could be derailed by a driving ban, after a Monkton man admitted drug-driving.

Anthony Reginald Brian Davies, of Colley Court, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 14.

Davies, 38, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Tiguan on the A477 at Llanteg while over the controlled drug limit on August 6.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police conducted a routine stop-check on Davies’ VW Tiguan as he drove along the A477.

A drug swipe was positive for cocaine, and a blood sample was taken when Davies was taken to the police station.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said there was no evidence of bad driving.

“It was a routine stop. Since that time Mr Davies has very much turned his life around. Four and a half months is a long time.”

Mr Kelleher added that Davies had invested in a burger van business, and had worked hard to get the venture going.

“What’s going to happen after today, I’m not sure.”

The court heard that Davies was now clean of drugs.

“His life was on the up. Everything was looking to be good, a new business centre was about to start, but of course that will now be extremely difficult.”

Mr Kelleher added that drugs could stay in the system long after the effects had lapsed.

Magistrates took the remorse shown by Davies into account as they ordered him to pay £237 made up of a fine, costs and surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.