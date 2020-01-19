THE presidential year of 2019 has just flown by at Pembroke Ladies Probus, and all too soon members were saying “goodbye” to President Yvonne Hurton at their annual AGM.

The AGM commenced with a Bucks Fizz to get everyone in celebratory mood.

In her address, Yvonne said that she had taken up the post very nervously, but she was left in no doubt that she had been an excellent president, and led a year of fun and laughter.

Yvonne was presented with a bouquet of flowers as a gesture of our appreciation for her efforts.

Yvonne invested incoming president, Gwen Smith, with her chain of office, after which Gwen outlined her plans for the year, which promises much to look forward to.

Gwen then introduced her committee for the year.

As usual, the Coach House, had come up trumps and served 51 ladies an excellent two-course meal, plus coffee, with smiles and precision; 51 ladies make a lot of noise, which all added to a very enjoyable event to welcome Gwen to her year of office.