CALLS to get involved in local celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the ending of the Second World War in Europe were made at Pembroke Dock Town Council.

Celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) will be taking place on May 8 of this year, members heard at the council’s January meeting.

VE Day commemorates the Allies accepting the surrender of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The early May Day bank holiday will be moved back four days this year to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The May Day bank holiday is traditionally held on a Monday but will be put back to the Friday and form part of a three-day weekend of commemorative events.

A report for members of the town council stated: “VE Day provides an exceptional opportunity to pay tribute to the millions of women who contributed so much to the war effort during 1939-1945.”

Among the many national events planned to commemorate the 75th anniversary, the town’s poppy committee will be meeting on January 29 to discuss celebrations, councillors heard.

“Both this committee and members of the council need to work together to ensure this event is marked,” Clerk Sarah Scourfield said, latter adding: “It’s important to put something forward and work towards providing something for this important celebration; it would be a shame to let the date pass and not do anything.”

Councillor Pam George said she was hoping to involve local WI members in the celebrations.

Members also suggested other local groups, including the VC Gallery, the Sunderland Trust, and the West Wales Maritime Heritage Society.

Pembroke Dock was one of more than 200 locations around the country which lit a special beacon in May 2015 to mark the 70th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.