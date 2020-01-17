MEMBERS of the public in Fishguard are being asked to put glass out with their kerbside recycling after the bottle bank in West Street car park was left full to overflowing last week.

On Monday pictures were posted on social media showing piles of bottles and bags full of empties outside the bottle bank at 9am in the morning.

The second picture taken in the afternoon showed that the bottle bank had been removed but the piles of extra bottles were left. The bottles were reported to be blowing around the car park in Monday's strong winds.

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council said that the extra bottles were cleared up on Tuesday afternoon.

The spokesman said that members of the public or council operatives could contact the council when they noticed the bottle bank was full and then collection was arranged.

"On this occasion there must have been a gap between the report and the collection, possibly because of the Christmas period," the spokesman said.

"We encourage householders to put their bottles out in their weekly kerbside collection."