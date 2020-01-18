LESS talk and more action is needed on deciding a direction for Pembroke Dock, members of the town council agreed.

At the January meeting of the council, members discussed the town council action plan.

Councillor Guy Anderson, a long-term proponent of the town having an action plan in place, said: “I find it very frustrating that the decisions we make are very random for the town; we need a more holistic approach. I think now is even more important that we come up with this plan."

He said neighbouring council, Pembroke, had been progressing with plans for its town, with a campaign for a statue of William Marshal, to join the existing Henry VII statue.

“Pembroke are searching for £100,000 for another statue; they have huge plans, we should be thinking big as well; I’m more than happy to lead on this with my views.”

Councillor Stephen O’Connor said: “We need to get on with it and get it done; we’ve been talking about the action plans for over a year. We need to let people know what we want for the town; the time for talking is gone.”

His views were echoed by Councillor Peter Kraus, who succinctly said: “The time for talking is over.”

The next meeting to discuss the town council’s action plan is scheduled to take place at 10am on February 19.