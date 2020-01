A STOLEN caravan, worth £15,000, was recovered by police in Kilgetty last week.

The caravan was stolen from the Thames Valley area back in 2018.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Stolen caravan, worth approximately £15,000, recovered in Kilgetty.

“Checks showed the identity of the caravan had been changed. However it was positively identified as one that was stolen in the Thames Valley area in 2018.”