CROWDS flocked to Fishguard's Hooked@31 on Friday lunchtime, hopeful for free fish and chips to celebrate the chippy getting to the final ten of the National Fish and Chip Awards.

The event marks the countdown week to the finals when Hooked, currently one of the two best in Wales, will find out if it has been named the best chippy in the UK.

Customers were queuing down the street when the West Street chippy opened at 11.30 and the twenty free portions of fish and chips were soon given away.

"It was lovely to see so many of our customers come and receive their free fish and chips," said Charlette Rands, who owns Hooked@31 with her husband, Gethin.

"We did have a few disappointed customers, but they said they should have come earlier. The free portions had all gone within the first five to ten minutes of opening as there were over 20 people in the queue when we opened.

"It's been a great start to our fish Fryday."

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish added:

"We love celebrating great fish and chips, and we want to celebrate the consumers who support the industry by buying their fish supper every week.

"Being shortlisted as a finalist for the flagship award is a phenomenal achievement and we hope people headed along to cheer on their local shop and enjoy some free fish and chips.

"Everyone in the final truly deserves their spot and we wish them all the best of luck next week."