PARTS of Pembroke Dock’s roads and pavements are ‘sinking’ with work urgently needed, the town council heard at its monthly meeting.

Raising the issue of the state of some of Pembroke Dock’s roads, Councillor Jane Philips said: “I see little bits being done, but I don’t see much happening with regard to other areas.”

She added: “A lot of parts of Bush Street are sinking with huge puddles. There’s huge areas of Pembroke Dock that need urgent work.”

She later added: “There’s some pavements as well that are looking pretty rough; dangerous.”

Deputy mayor Cllr George Manning suggested members take photographs of the worst examples, adding that a £500,000 figure he had seen for a county council contingency for repairs was “a pittance,” could be spent in Pembroke Dock alone.

Members heard there was a need to highlight areas of concern to the county council.