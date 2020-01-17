Windy Hill Farm

Penffordd

Clynderwen

Reduced to £445,000

For the buyer who would love to live the good life, or run their own business from home, Windy Hill Farm could be the perfect solution.

The price of this sympathetically renovated, typical Pembrokeshire longhouse has been substantially reduced.

The farm retains many original features and enjoys and idyllic setting on the edge of the hamlet of Penffordd.

It is south-facing and offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. In addition to the four/five bedroom farmhouse, which has been fully modernised, the property comprises two stone buildings, a large concrete courtyard area, and a Dutch barn.

One of the outbuildings has the potential for further restoration and conversion, subject to the necessary planning permissions.

The other building, which has access through to the barn, has been converted to a gym with further storage and office space.

Windy Hill is approximately 10 minutes drive away from the popular town of Narberth, and has easy access to the A40.

Coasty Property and Estates

01437 772768

coasty.com