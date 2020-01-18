Pembrokeshire's first tractor run of 2020 kicked into gear on Saturday, January 4, with drivers setting off from the Salutation Inn at Felindre Farchog at 10.30am on a dry day but with a cold bite to the wind. Some 26 tractors - many with no cabs headed - out towards the foot of the Preseli Hills at Brynberian before making the decent to the ford near Crosswell and then looping around on some back roads before the tractors made an appearance again, crossing the main Cardigan-Fishguard road and heading on through Nevern to Moelgrove.

The drivers then headed back through the village of Monington to the finish at the Salutation Inn for some dinner and a drink to warm-up, particularly those hardy souls who did not have the comfort of a warm cab.