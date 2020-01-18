Driftaway

36 St Patricks Hill

Llanreath

Pembroke Dock

House only – offers around £449,995

Plot only – offers around £79,995

House and plot – offers around £524,995

A modern, detached house with "reverse" accommodation to maximise the magnificent waterway/estuary views together with a self-contained annexe, landscaped gardens and an adjoining building plot.

Driftaway itself provides well-appointed and fairly versatile family size accommodation with five bedrooms.

In addition, there is a self-contained annexe which could be let in order to provide a useful income, and a double garage.

The adjoining building plot has already been dug out ready for construction of another sizeable house which will have similar views.

The main property boasts well-appointed, spacious and very well-presented accommodation with fabulous estuary views being enjoyed by each of the principal rooms.

Outside there are parking facilities for multiple vehicles to the front of Driftaway within a gated driveway, with landscaped gardens overlooking the waterway and additional gardens in an elevated position to the south side of the property with a garden pond and The Bunk House.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com