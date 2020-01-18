Driftaway
36 St Patricks Hill
Llanreath
Pembroke Dock
House only – offers around £449,995
Plot only – offers around £79,995
House and plot – offers around £524,995
A modern, detached house with "reverse" accommodation to maximise the magnificent waterway/estuary views together with a self-contained annexe, landscaped gardens and an adjoining building plot.
Driftaway itself provides well-appointed and fairly versatile family size accommodation with five bedrooms.
In addition, there is a self-contained annexe which could be let in order to provide a useful income, and a double garage.
The adjoining building plot has already been dug out ready for construction of another sizeable house which will have similar views.
The main property boasts well-appointed, spacious and very well-presented accommodation with fabulous estuary views being enjoyed by each of the principal rooms.
Outside there are parking facilities for multiple vehicles to the front of Driftaway within a gated driveway, with landscaped gardens overlooking the waterway and additional gardens in an elevated position to the south side of the property with a garden pond and The Bunk House.
Guy Thomas
01646 682342
guythomas.com