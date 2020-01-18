SEA TRUST is thanking members of the public for recycling responsibly after an appeal to stop abusing the system before Christmas.

As reported in the Western Telegraph, the charity was thinking of introducing a pass system to use the red bin after a small amount of people were putting dirty pet food pouches and wet rubbish into it, contaminating all the recycling.

The red Teracycling bin is hosted by Sea Trust at Goodwick's Ocean Lab for Pembrokeshire Care, Share, and Give as part of the Ocean Guardians project.

The scheme can only accept certain types of recycling. This is then sent off by Pembrokeshire Care, Share, and Give to various companies in exchange for cash. The money is donated to various local charities.

Since the article on December 18 the situation has improved dramatically.

"A massive thank you to everyone who still sorts and brings their teracycling and milk bottle tops to the Ocean Lab," said a Sea Trust spokesman.

"Almost everything is now cleaned, dried and separated before putting in the bin which is perfect. We are only putting about one carrier bag worth of rubbish that can't be accepted in the grey bag for each full red bin, this is the best it's been.

"Thanks again to everyone for keeping this valuable system going. Pembrokeshire Care, Share & Give can't exist without your amazing work, pre-sorting your waste."

The Terracycling scheme accepts crisp packets, biscuit wrappers, sweet wrappers, trigger heads, surface wipe packets, air freshener and washing conditioner tops, baby food and yoghurt pouches (washed & dried), Tassimo coffee pods, bread bags, washed and dry pet food pouches, pringle tubs, oral care products, disposable gloves, coffee packets, Garnier cosmetics packaging.

These should be cleaned and sorted into separate bags before depositing in a red bin.