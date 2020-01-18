A Fishguard man spent two days in the cells after being convicted in his absence of two driving offences.

Matthew John Reading, of Dan y Bryn, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, January 13.

The court heard that Reading, 26, was found guilty of driving a Suzuki Ignis without third-party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, in his absence at Llanelli court on December 4.

The offences took place on Goshawk Road, Haverfordwest on September 1.

The case was adjourned until December 18 for sentencing, and a warrant without bail had been issued for Reading when he failed to appear.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Reading should have been sentenced after his case was proved in his absence, as he was not facing disqualification.

“He has now spent nearly 48 hours in custody.”

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge and added six penalty points to Reading’s licence. He was ordered to pay a £21 surcharge.