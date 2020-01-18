PEMBROKESHIRE Cancer Support has received an amazing £6,000 from the Cleddau Lodge (Letterston) of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes.

The money was presented at the group's 30th annual senior citizens charity lunch held at the Fishguard Bay Hotel earlier this month.

The dinner was well attended by around 150 local people who enjoyed the hospitality of the Cleddau Lodge, ensuring the successful year of fundraising ended with a bang.

The main cheque to Pembrokeshire Cancer Support was presented to support worker, Barbara Miller.

The lodge has supported other charities throughout the year and thanked the local community for continuing to support its fundraising efforts.

"As a small local charity, we are a little overwhelmed by the generosity of the RAOB as this is one of the biggest single donations the Charity has received," said Mrs Miller.

"This donation will make a huge difference to all the people who use our support centre and outreach services."