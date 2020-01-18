LOTA Park in Fishguard is to benefit from a new piece of large play equipment thanks to a £10,000 gift from an anonymous donor.

The man, believed to have local connections, contacted the Lota Project fundraising group earlier this year to offer the generous donation.

Lota Project fundraisers will use the cash to buy a large piece of play equipment for the park. There is currently a poll on the project's Facebook page asking members of the public if they would prefer the money to be used for a climbing dome, an aerial rotator swing/ roundabout or skate ramps.

The Lota Project has succeeded in rejuvenating the park since it was established in 2015. Since then much of the old and damaged park equipment has been removed and replaced with modern interactive apparatus.

This has been made possible due to a mixture of fundraising, donations from groups, individuals, the town council and support from the county council and Welsh Government.

Recently installed equipment includes a zip wire, a large round swing, a gravity bowl, two new multi play installations, a new sea saw and springers. There are also plans to reinstall a skate park.

"The Lota Project was delighted to receive such a generous donation," said Lota Project chairperson Rebecca LeFevre.

"This is the second large donation we've received in the last year and will enable us to purchase a new exciting piece of equipment.

"As a group we are overwhelmed with the generosity and support of the community.

"Over the Christmas period we raised close to £1,000 with a bingo night and two pub quizzes.

"As a group we are currently in the process of applying for grants to secure funding for a skate park."

The Lota Project's next fundraising event is a pamper evening at Fishguard library on Thursday, February 13, tickets are available from the library and the Lota Project committee.

For more information see The Lota Project Facebook page.