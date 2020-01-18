Ty Ni and Y Bwthyn (annexe)

Puncheston

£239,950

Ty Ni is a comfortable, three-bedroom home benefiting from oil-fired central heating and hardwood double glazing while Y Bwthyn is an adjoining self-contained one bed/one reception room cottage benefiting from oil central heating and uPVC double glazing.

The property can be utilised as one or two dwellings as required.

It has the benefit of a reasonable-sized, elevated garden at the rear and side and to the fore. Adjacent to the council-maintained district road is a hardstanding area which allows for parking for two/three vehicles.

The property is in good decorative order throughout and is ideally suited for a family with an elderly parent or alternatively Y Bwthyn can be utilised for holiday or permanent letting.

It is offered for sale with a realistic price guide and early inspection is strongly advised.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com