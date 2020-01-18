A driver caught speeding at double the limit in Boncath has been ordered to pay nearly £1,000.

Apran Soni, of Rutland Road, Southport, was found guilty of exceeding the speed limit after standing trial at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, January 13.

The court heard that Soni, 38, drove a BMW at 60mph in a 30mph zone on the B4332 at Boncath at 1.10pm on July 5.

Magistrates imposed a £311 fine, plus £652 in costs and a surcharge and added six penalty points to Soni’s licence.