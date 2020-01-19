10 Cuffern View

Simpson Cross

Haverfordwest

£274,950

This immaculate four-bedroom bungalow is situated on a large plot within the village of Simpson Cross.

The spacious driveway offers plentiful off-road parking while the rear garden is even larger with separate lawn and patio areas.

This family home benefits from modern refurbishment and offers well-appointed accommodation that has been extended into the former garage.

Much of Pembrokeshire's spectacular coastline is within easy motoring distance with highlights including Nolton Haven, Druidstone and Newgale.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk