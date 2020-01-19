A Roch man was found in possession of £120 worth of Class A drugs, a court has heard.

Thomas Pasternak, of Maes Ffynnon, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 14, and pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Prosecuting, Sian Vaughan said 1.2 grams of heroin with an approximate street value of £120 was found when Pasternak was stopped and searched by police in Milford Haven on January 13.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “He is a recreational user of heroin, he was found with a small amount of the drug on him.”

Mr Webb added that Pastnerak, 36, disputed the street value of the drug, as it was often cheaper when bought in bulk.

Magistrates ordered Pasternak to pay £237 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.