Failing to tax an unused car cost a Mathry man nearly £600.

Robin Michael Fitzpatrick, 54, pleaded guilty to keeping a vehicle without a valid licence when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, January 15.

The court heard he was found to have a vehicle which was unlicensed on June 15.

Fitzpatrick, who represented himself, said: “It was a clerical error when I moved house.

“The vehicle was not in use, it was not on a road. I understand it should have been SORNed. It got missed, that’s all.”

Magistrates fined Fitzpatrick £400 and ordered him to pay £106.67 in back duty and £85 costs.