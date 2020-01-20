Drinking while dog-sitting led to a driving ban for a Hakin woman who approached police while more than double the limit.

Deborah Gwendoline Lydon of Lawrence Avenue pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 14.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said an ‘unusual set of circumstances’ led to police suspecting Lydon was drink-driving on December 21.

Officers were dealing with a traffic collision on Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven, in the early hours of the morning when Lydon, 52, appeared in her Renault Clio.

“Miss Lydon drove directly up to the scene. She was flagged down by officers who spoke to her and became aware that she had been drinking.”

She was found to have 71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Jon Allchurch, defending, said Lydon, who was previously of clean character, had some medical issues.

“On the Friday night, Miss Lydon had been at home looking after her son’s dog while he went out. She had a few drinks at home, inexplicably, for reasons that she can’t really justify, she decided that she would take the dog back to her son’s house, about two miles away.”

“Officers detected some alcohol on her breath and they decided to breathalyse her.”

He added that she cooperated fully with the police.

Magistrates fined Lydon £120 and banned her from driving for 18 months. She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “I am sure on reflection you realise that it was a foolish thing to do.”