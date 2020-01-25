IT was full house at Pembroke & Monkton Local History Society’s New Year’s Quiz on Friday, January 17, with all 15 tables taken.

Competition was fierce therefore, and the worthy winners were: Bob and Amanda Schopp, and Gaynor and Peter Thomas.

The ladies of the history society produced their usual high standard of buffet which was enjoyed by all. Thanks to them and to Rachel Norman and Diana Williams for conducting the raffle.

The next quiz night will be held on Friday, March 20, at Monkton Church Hall, 7.30pm.

The society will be holding their next event on Saturday morning, February 1, in Pembroke Town Hall, which should be of great interest to many.

Archaeologist James Meek will be talking about Dyfed Archaeology Trust’s recent archaeological excavation in Pembroke Castle to discover the location of the birthplace of Henry VII.

The society will be providing coffee, teas and refreshments from 10am and proceedings will begin at 10.30am.

Following this, Pembroke & Monkton Local History Society will be holding its AGM on Friday, February 21, in Monkton Church Hall at 7.30pm.

Guest speaker will be John Evans, who will give an illustrated talk on A new view on the Pembroke Dock Story.