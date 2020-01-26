IT was lovely to be back at the bridge tables with six tables in play on the first session of the new year at Pembroke Bridge Club.

A special presentation was given to Player of the Year 2019.

Pam Evans was acknowledged for winning continuously throughout 2019, as well as the prestigious John Isaac event in Tumble, with her partner Kevin Thomas and the Open Pairs at the Porthcawl congress in November, with her partner Anne Marie Pagett.

Recent results were as follows; Tuesday, January 7, Six Table Howell: 1st Kevin Thomas and Anne Dalziel 64.58, 2nd Tony Cookson and Carmel Wiseman 61.81, 3rd Irene Delahunty and Brenda Harris 60.42, 4th Lucy Brooker and John Seal 54.86.

Friday, January 10, Eight table Howell in play; 1st Peter Oeppen and Pam Evans 66.67, 2nd Brenda Harris and Carmel Wiseman 59.03, 3rd Irene Delahunty and Lee Collier 57.64, 4th Pat Francis and Helen Morgan 56.25, Joint 5th Anne Dalziel and Liz Richardson - Derek Earle and Irene Warlow 54.86.

Tuesday, January 14, Six Table Howell: 1st Peter Milewski and Tony Cookson (Outstanding) 74.17, 2nd Irene Warlow and Carmel Wiseman 61.67, 3rd Judy Lewis and Brenda Harris 57.50, 4th Liz Crockford and Kevin Thomas 56.25.

Friday, January 17, Eight Table Howell: 1st Derek Earle and Irene Warlow 64.56, 2nd Carmel Wiseman and Brenda Harris 61.46, 3rd Pam Evans and Anne Marie Pagett 60.42, 4th Liz Crockford and Judy Lewis 56.60, 5th Kevin Thomas and Cindy Middleton 56.25.

Pembroke Bridge Club plays duplicate bridge in Jameston Village Hall (SA70 8QG.) The Club encourages all levels of player from the beginners class through to Grand Masters. The sessions are on a Tuesday evening at 6.30pm and Friday afternoons at 1pm.

Bridge lessons are on Wednesday mornings beginning promptly at 10am in Kilgetty village hall, all levels are welcome to attend. At present the beginners class average two full tables of ‘beginners,’ and 5/6 intermediate playing tables.

Should you be a visitor to the area and would like to come along and play bridge, please contact Irene Delahunty on 01646 622002 or 07879856512