ITV is to make a major three-part true crime drama about the notorious John Cooper Pembrokeshire murders

Acclaimed actor Luke Evans will take the lead in 'The Pembrokeshire Murders', depicting the pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer. Filming starts this month.

The drama is adapted from the true crime book Catching the Bullseye Killer, written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill.

Luke Evans (Dracula Untold, The Alienist, The Great Train Robbery) takes the role of Steve Wilkins.

John Cooper will be played by Keith Allen.

The series has been commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, the drama is from the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, World Productions, and will be executive produced by Simon Heath, the company’s CEO.

The mini-series is written by Nick Stevens (In Plain Sight) directed by Marc Evans (Manhunt, Safe House) and produced by Ed Talfan (Hinterland, Hidden) for Wales-based Severn Screen.

As Pembrokeshire residents well know, two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed-Powys police force.

Brother and sister Helen and Richard Thomas had been killed in 1985 and husband and wife Peter and Gwenda Dixon in 1989.

In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases.

Employing pioneering forensic methods, DS Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s.

The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if DS Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer.

Could DS Wilkins and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?

Luke Evans said: “It is a privilege to be playing the role of Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders and working again with Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV.

"It’s a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken.”

Polly Hill added: “Nick Stevens' script is a fascinating and insightful account into how and why the Dyfed Powys Police team reopened this cold case and brought a serial killer to justice after he’d evaded capture for nearly two decades. I have wanted to work with Luke Evans again since we made The Great Train Robbery, which Simon Heath and World Productions also produced. I’m delighted that The Pembrokeshire Murders is that project, as Luke will be incredible as Steve Wilkins and this is going to be an unmissable drama for our ITV audience.”

Commented Simon Heath: “We’re thrilled to be working again with Luke and Nick to bring to the screen the story of Steve Wilkins and his team’s brilliant cold case detective work.”

Filming alongside Luke Evans are Keith Allen as John Cooper, Owen Teale as Gerard Elias, Alexandria Riley as Jackie Richards, Caroline Berry as Pat Cooper, Oliver Ryan as Andrew Cooper and David Fynn as ITV News journalist Jonathan Hill.

International distribution will be handled by ITV Studios and the production supported by the Welsh Government.