PEMBROKE’S Golden Grove school has had a busy start to the new term, with plenty going on.

Pupils from Dosbarth Gwyrdd and Dosbarth Melyn have enjoyed the start of their Traditional Tales topic this term.

They have been exploring the story of Cinderella and celebrated their fabulous learning with a Cinderella Ball, during which they enjoyed a treat tea, dancing and games.

Mrs Golding's class enjoyed watching and taking part in a show about local historical character Henry VII.

Pupils from Pink and Red Classes took a trip to Pembroke Library.

After being made aware of the services available at the library they had free rein to explore the books on the shelves. Huddles of children could be found in every corner as they read and discussed stories.

Pupils from Class 5/6 SC Enjoyed a visit from a storyteller who told the tale of Twm Sion Cati. The pupils had great fun developing the story-end and then acting it out.

Head teacher Andy Williams said: “Pupils have embraced the new term with great enthusiasm. We aim to provide a wide range of opportunities to stimulate learning.”