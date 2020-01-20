DO you fancy calling the beach your office this summer?

If so, working as a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeguard could be the perfect job.

The RNLI is in search of new recruits to spend a season working on some of west Wales’ most popular beaches, as applications open for 2020 beach lifeguards.

Lifeguards will be required to provide a seasonal service at Pembrey, Pendine Sands, Amroth, Saundersfoot, Tenby, Freshwater West, Broad Haven, Nolton Haven, Newgale, Whitesands, Newport Sands, Poppit Sands, Aberporth, Tresaith, Llangrannog, New Quay Harbour and Clarach.

Successful applications will be to be available to attend training between June 29 – July 10.

The charity’s lifeguards responded to almost 20,000 incidents and helped more than 32,000 people in 2018. Successful applicants receive world-class training in search and rescue, lifesaving and casualty care techniques, good rates of pay and the chance to develop valuable skills for a future career.

In order to apply, there is a requirement to hold a National Vocational Beach Lifeguard Qualification (NVBLQ) or equivalent. A health assessment (including an eyesight test) to ensure you are physically up to the job will be required. All lifeguards must be able to complete:

• A 400m pool swim in under 7½ minutes, the first 200m of which must be completed in under 3½ minutes.

• A 25m pool swim underwater and a 25m surface swim consecutively in under 50 seconds.

• A 200m beach run in under 40 seconds.

Lee Fisher, Lifeguard Services Manager said: "This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head, but it’s also a job that is truly life changing. We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. It is an incredibly rewarding role.’

Find out more about how you can make a difference and apply to be part of the amazing lifesaving team at rnli.org/BeALifeguard