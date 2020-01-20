VOLUNTEERS are being sought for a Sunday spruce-up session in a Pembrokeshire town.

The event takes place in Narberth, where a partnership of community groups - spearheaded by Plastic Free Narberth and Queens Hall Narberth Time Bank - have come together to organise a town-wide Community Spruce Up.

This Sunday, January 26 at 10:30am, everyone is invited to the Queens Hall to meet for a short briefing and the allocation of jobs and then go out into Narberth from 11am until 1pm.

Said Queens Hall manager Lara Herde: "We will be litter picking, cleaning street furniture and washing down road signs, plus any other little jobs that are identified.

"Everyone who takes part is then invited to a communal lunch in the Queens Hall of soup, bread and cheese, prepared and served by volunteers from Narberth Community Fridge, Pembrokeshire Foodbank and Narberth Time Bank.

"We are keen to involve everyone so if you’d like to take part please email lee.hind@pavs.org.uk to register your interest."