THE nation’s best rock ’n’ roll variety show is returning to Pembrokeshire in 2020.

The famous and very much-loved That’ll be the Day is being performed at the Follies Theatre, Folly Farm, on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

The show will be full of rock ‘n’ roll music from the 50s, 60s and up to the present day - with the usual element of humorous interludes.

2020 is the 14th year the show has been staged at Folly Farm and Friday, July 3, actually marks its 30th show at the venue.

In those 13 years, the event has raised the staggering sum of £128,000 for various charities, including Wales Air Ambulance, the Rotary Clubs of Milford Haven, Narberth and Whitland, the RNLI and Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

Pembrokeshire’s only Hospice at Home Charity Paul Sartori will again benefit from the proceeds in July.

Event organiser Phil Thompson MBE said: “It is great to have That’ll be the Day returning to Pembrokeshire for two wonderful nights of entertainment whilst raising money for charity in the process.”

Folly Farm has kindly donated the use of the venue once again for this event.

Gareth Morris, marketing officer, said: “Folly Farm is once again proud to support Phil Thompson and the That’ll be the Day team as they bring their unique blend of foot-tapping music and side-splitting humour to the Follies Theatre stage, for another memorable evening of quality entertainment.”

The event is also pleased to have the Western Telegraph and Radio Pembrokeshire as media sponsors.

Tickets are £25 and are available from Dales Music Shop in Tenby, Rock n Rolla Emporium in Narberth, Paul Sartori Stores in Pembroke and Pembroke Dock or by calling: 01437 763223

Tickets are also available online at: paulsartori.org/events/

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.