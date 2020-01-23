A ROBOT created by students at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf will be showing off its skills in a head-to-head contest later this month.

The Whitland school’s Terrorbytes team has built, designed and programmed the robot with the mission of taking part in the First Tech Challenge.

This event – to help students improve their engineering, technological, team building and communication skills – has a number of tournaments around the UK, culminating in the national championships.

The Dyffryn Taf’s team has been preparing for months for the tournament, which takes place in Bristol on January 28.

Said team member Hannah Bailey: “We look forward to showing the world what our robot can do, and experiencing the competition.

During the competition, the Terrabytes will face another team and their robot and will have to earn points by performing various tasks.

These include picking and stacking blocks, going underneath bridges, which will test the robot’s engineering and coding skills as well as the team’s ability to control their robot and keep calm under pressure.

The team is led by Cerys Burns, and as well as Hannah, who is the outreach officer, the members are:

Taylor S. (drivetrain engineer), Jayden W-W (data officer and strategy officer), Miya P. (financial officer), Chris B. (software engineer), George L. (health and safety manager), Harri T. (manipulation engineer), Jack M. (electrical engineer), Joshua G. (admin), Oliver B. (graphic designer and CAD technician)- Drivetrain Engineer

Added Hannah: “This is the first time that Dyffryn Taf will have taken part in this competition, and we look forward to making the school proud.”