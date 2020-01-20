POLICE have closed the busy road between Honeyborough roundabout and Sentry Cross due to a collision this afternoon (Monday).

There is believed to be three vehicles involved in the collision by the Crossways Service Station.

The route is the main link to the Cleddau Bridge and traffic is building up on either side of the closure.

Alternative routes are also becoming increasingly busy in rush hour traffic.

An eye-witness described the scene as "utter chaos," saying the eastward lane of the A477 was open, but busy, with no traffic going westwards.

UPDATE: 5.40pm - vehicle recovery is en route.

UPDATE: 6.40pm: The road has now re-opened.