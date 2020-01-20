A Haverfordwest man who avoided contact with the probation service after leaving prison has been returned to custody.

Benjamin Richards, of Hill Street, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, January 13.

He admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.

The court heard that Richards had failed to keep in touch with his supervisor, and had not stayed at an address approved by the probation service.

Julie Norman of the probation service told the bench Richards, 34, was released from prison on December 18, and was on post-sentence supervision until February.

Approved accommodation was found in Swansea, but Richards, who was homeless at the time, failed to get on the train and his whereabouts were unknown until he was arrested and brought to court.

Mrs Norman said: “He has been out of contact since then and an arrest warrant was issued. Mr Richards made no effort to present himself to the probation service or the police.”

She added: “It was wilful non-compliance as soon as he was released from custody.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Richards accepted he had agreed to stay at the Swansea hostel, but did not want to mix with the residents due to an earlier experience.

“He found himself between a rock and a hard place. He has tried his best to get himself back on his own two feet.”

Mr Webb added that Richards had secured his own accommodation and made a benefit claim in the meantime, but would lose both if sent to custody.

“He would be back to square one.”

Magistrates sentenced him to 14 days in prison.

The chairman of the bench said: “We feel there has been a wilful non-compliance.”