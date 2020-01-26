A CALL for Pembroke Dock Town council to have a teenage representative has been put on hold for now.

At the January meeting of the town council, members heard that Councillor Joshua Beynon had provided information about the possibility of a youth representative, aged between 15 and 18, joining the council.

Paperwork submitted by Cllr Beynon suggested a two-year post, with the youngster taking part in the monthly meetings and sitting on both the Memorial Park group and the festival committee.

Cllr Beynon was unable to attend the January meeting of the council, but was keen to hear fellow members’ views, the council heard.

Deputy Mayor Councillor George Manning said: “I would support that, a good idea; all I would question is whether the appoint be for two years or one,” suggesting a single year may be better.

Councillor Stephen O’Connor disagreed: “I don’t think it would be a good idea, it would be somebody self-seeking; who would they be representing? The whole of the youth? It’s changing the election process of the whole town council.

“It will generally be more middle-class pushy parents pushing their children forward.”

Following a suggestion from Cllr Dilys Burrell, it was agreed to defer any decision until the February meeting.

The next meeting takes place on Thursday, February 13.