A Cilgerran walking holiday ended in a police cell, when a ‘confused and panicking’ driver failed to provide a breath sample.

Jodie-Leigh Carpenter, of Hill Street, Hendreforgan, Gilfach Goch, Rhondda Cynon Taff, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 14.

She pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample for analysis while suspected of committing an offence.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said a BMW pulled out in front of police in Cardigan, without stopping or slowing down at 2.10am on December 29.

They could see Carpenter, 26, in the driver’s seat when they stopped the car, and noted her eyes were glazed and pupils were dilated.

“She looked confused as the officer approached and they could smell intoxicants. She was asked to turn the engine off and appeared to be uncertain about how to do so.”

Carpenter, who was previously of clean character, refused a roadside breath-test, and was taken to Haverfordwest police station where she failed to provide a sample for analysis.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Carpenter and her boyfriend were staying in Cilgerran on a walking holiday at the time, and visited Cardigan during their stay.

He told the court Carpenter, who had only driven the car once before, was in the wrong lane when she left a car park. He added the car turned off without a key, which caused some confusion.

“She was confused, when confronted by blue flashing lights and police officers she struggled to switch it off. It is not an indication that she was intoxicated. She was just confused and panicking.”

Mr Kelleher added Carpenter attempted to provide a sample but was unable to because of her state of panic.

“Within five to ten minutes she was in a cage of a police van being transported from Cardigan to Haverfordwest.

“It was dark and she was totally disorientated.

“It was not a deliberate refusal.”

The court heard single-mother Carpenter, was a trainee accountant with a year to qualify, but would struggle to complete her course without transport, and would lose her job.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. Carpenter was ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge, and banned from driving for 30 months.