TRAFFIC delays are being reported on the main A40 road into Pembrokeshire following a van fire this morning, January 21.

Traffic is moving very slowly on the A40 Westbound between Bancyfelin turning (Bancyfelin) and A4066 High Street (St Clears).

Firefighters from Whitland and Carmarthen attended the van fire, receiving the callout at 9.35am.

After extinguishing the fire, the crews left at 10.30am.

Lane one of the dual carriageway was closed as the van was moved to the nearest layby.