Shocked by the sudden death of her friend, a woman is trying to raise money for two boys who have been left orphaned.

Katie Higgins, 32, died suddenly early this month, leaving her two sons without parents to care for them.

“We were friends all our lives,” said Victoria Bambrough, who set up a GoFundMe page for the two boys.

“We knew each other from a really young age, I was friends with her sister April first, but we were all really close.

“It’s really sad – her two boys are orphans now. They lost their father three years ago and now their mother.

“When I was a kid, the only orphans I knew were on TV, now I’m seeing two boys watch their mother go into the ground.”

Aged 10 and 14 the boys are to be cared for by their aunt, April Warlow.

Remembering Katie, Victoria described a woman who loved to laugh and cared deeply for her children.

“Katie was fun and loud, she had the most way off and loud laugh,” Victoria said.

“She would always take her kids out to the rugby in the cold – Katie worked her butt off to provide for them.

“She worked all the hours she could to give them the best life they could have.

“She had a hell of a sense of humour and loved a night out.

“Katie was fun – she didn’t mince her words, but she had a good heart and she would have helped people.”

“Katie never really got over the death of her husband and her mother,” she added.

Victoria said this was another blow to April, who had already been through a lot with her sister.

“It’s awful, they lost their mum when they were young – it’s always been them two against the world.

“They were a really close-knit family, they were always together.”

The family is not sure what the cause of Katie’s death was while they wait for reports to come back.

Victoria said she wanted to make sure the boys were cared for and that the money raised could go a long way to help them.

“Those boys are lovely, they’ve got her heart,” she said.

“They are soft natured and big loving. They are the kind of kids that come up and give you a hug when you come through the door.

“I just don’t want them to get lost, but April is like a second mum to them and I know she will take care of them.

“I just wanted to help them, anything that they may want or need – those kids haven’t got anyone now – we can put the money in their banks until they’re a bit older.

“It would be nice to be able to ease the burden, if they want a car when they are older, this may help them with that.”

Click Here if you would like to make a donation