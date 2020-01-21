Dozens of new jobs have been served up with the opening of a national pizza chain in Haverfordwest.

Domino’s opened its new store at Riverside Quay Shopping Centre yesterday (Monday, January 20), giving the community a welcome employment boost by creating up to 30 local positions - including pizza chefs, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers.

Myles, operations director at Haverfordwest Domino’s said: “We’re thrilled to have opened a new store in Haverfordwest, allowing us to deliver our extraordinary menu of handmade pizzas to even more of our loyal customers.

“We’re also on the lookout for delivery drivers to be part of our team.

“In return, we offer a great work-life balance with flexible hours, development opportunities and lifelong friendships.

“With 80per cent of store managers starting their careers as a team member, this is a fantastic opportunity for ambitious people to enhance their skills and succeed at Domino’s.

Myles added: “To celebrate, we’re offering ‘Buy One Get One Free’ on all collection orders and will be running a Facebook promotion in the next few weeks where followers can sign up to redeem a free pizza.”

Anyone interested in a position in-store can apply online at www.dominos.co.uk/jobs or call in-store.

To make the most of the ‘Buy one get one Free’ deal at the Riverside Quay store, collect in-store, order online at dominos.co.uk, via the Domino’s app, or call the store on 01437 768668.