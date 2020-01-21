TWO people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash near Neyland yesterday afternoon, January 20.

The road between Honeyborough roundabout and Sentry Cross was closed following the 4pm collision by the Crossways Service Station, re-opening several hours later.

A police spokesman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A477 Neyland to Milford Haven road.

“The road was closed with diversions in place.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called to a road traffic accident on the A477 in the Honeyborough area of Milford Haven at approximately 4pm on Monday, January 20.

“We responded with two emergency ambulances. Two people were taken to Withybush Hospital.”