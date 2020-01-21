YOU may already be aware that Asda sell fuel cheaper than any, and for Tesco to sell they are forced to sell at a similar price in Pembroke Dock.

Elsewhere, Haverfordwest Tesco and Morrisons never have a price war and are always a similar price.

Sometimes Asda is as much as 10p a litre cheaper than Tesco Haverfordwest.

Might be cheaper for people to drive over there now there is no charge on the bridge.

What’s your feeling on this situation?

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED