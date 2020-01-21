Parents will no longer be able to withdraw children from religion, relationships and sex education, the Welsh Government has announced.

The education minister Kirsty Williams AM, announced today (Tuesday, January 21) that parents will not be able to prevent their children from learning about religion, relationships and sexuality in the new Curriculum.

The move has been welcomed by school leaders including the president of school leaders’ union NAHT Cymru, Ruth Davies, who said: “School leaders welcome this decision, which follows strong representation by NAHT.

"Going forward, this will help keep our next generation of learners safer than they would otherwise have been.

“RE and RSE are subjects that are vital to ensuring that young people have the knowledge and understanding to safely and successfully navigate life outside school.

"Although we agree that this decision will need sensitive and careful implementation, we are delighted that Wales is leading the way in ensuring that all children have full access to the information and education they need.

“It is so important that all children and young people are able to learn about themselves, their physical and mental health, their relationships, and how to keep themselves safe, in an age-appropriate way.

"Otherwise, as is the case now, too many children get bad and even harmful information from the internet or from their peers.

“And it is only through engaging with different beliefs and a diversity of views that pupils can develop an understanding of and respect for themselves and others.

"This is vital for their life in modern Britain. Indeed, it is a government requirement of schools to promote British values, including respect and tolerance.

“These subjects are too important for young people to miss.”

In a statement, the education minister said the move would ensure that the pupils learn about online safety.

She said: "Our responsibility as a government is to ensure that young people, through public education, have access to learning that supports them to understand and discuss their rights and the rights of others.

"It is essential that all young people are provided with access to information that keeps them safe from harm. Today’s decision ensures that all pupils will learn about issues such as online safety and healthy relationships.

"I recognise this is a sensitive matter and the consultation responses reflected strong and deeply held concerns. These went further than the question of right to withdraw itself and extended to the appropriate role of the state in education on these matters and what and how learners will be taught."

