Welsh Water is alerting customers in Haverfordwest that their water supply may be coming through discoloured.

On their website, Welsh Water said: "We're aware that customers in this area are affected by discoloured water.

"We anticipate all supplies will be restored later tonight.

"If you can run your cold kitchen tape, this will also help to clear the supply."

Welsh Water apologised for the inconvenience caused and gave an estimated completion time of 8pm.