A failed video connection led to a TV licence allegation being thrown out of court.

Ashley Scott Roach, care of Dan y Bryn, Fishguard, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, January 15.

Roach, 32, was due to stand trial after previously pleading not guilty to using a colour television to watch live programmes without a licence in Fishguard on November 17.

The case was dismissed by the bench when repeated attempts to secure a video link with the prosecutor failed.