AN employee of a leading west Wales haulage company forged maintenance documents for some of its lorries “under the direction” of senior staff, a court has heard.

Jonathan Wyn Phillips created the fake documents between October 2017 and February 2018 relating to a number of vehicles in Mansel Davies and Son’s fleet.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to 19 counts of creating false instruments when he appeared in the dock of Swansea Crown Court on Monday - the day he was due to stand trial.

The company itself has previously pleaded guilty to offences which mirror those of the defendant.

Lee Reynolds, prosecuting, told the court it is the prosecution case that Phillips “did what he did under the direction of senior people at the company”.

Phillips, of Mynachlogddu, was released on bail until February 10 when he, and the company, fall to be sentenced.