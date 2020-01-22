Police had to restrain a drunk and disorderly Hakin woman who refused to stop shouting and swearing, a court has heard.

Lauren Lorraine Clark, of Picton Road, surrendered to Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, January 15, after a warrant was issued following her failure to appear at her hearing the previous day.

Clark, 20, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in High Street, Haverfordwest, on December 27.

Gareth Waite, prosecuting, said police officers found Clark shouting, swearing and slurring her words in the town centre at 4.50am.

“She was unsteady on her feet and highly agitated. She continued to shout and swear at a female who was further up High Street.”

Clark was told to calm down, but carried on gesturing and screaming aggressively, and attempted to push past the officer.

She stuck the bonnet of the police van with her fist and was put into handcuffs.

Mr Waite added: “She had a struggle with officers as she was being escorted towards the police vehicle and kicked the door.”

Footage of the incident was played to the court.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said he was surprised the matter had not been dealt with in another way, rather than being brought to court, as Clark had no previous convictions.

“She has little recollection of what happened. She woke up in the cells and had numerous bruises. She apologised to the police for her behaviour.”

Mr Kelleher added that Clark’s medication had left her too tired to attend court the previous day.

“She was very debilitated and court not come to court. She surrendered immediately today.”

Magistrates ordered Clark to pay £277 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This was a very unpleasant incident for everyone to sit and watch, and certainly not pleasant for the police officers who had to deal with you that night.”